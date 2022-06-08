SHP: One person dies after Brunswick County wreck

Senior Connect
According to the Sgt. Gould with the N.C. State Highway Patrol, two juveniles were ejected from a vehicle after the crash on Hwy. 74.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - One person died after a wreck Tuesday afternoon in Brunswick County.

According to Sgt. Gould with the N.C. State Highway Patrol, two juveniles were ejected from a vehicle after the crash on Hwy. 74. One of the two later died at the hospital.

The vehicle was heading west on Hwy. 74 near Stella Dr. just before 5 p.m. when the driver lost control of the vehicle, Gould said. The vehicle rolled over several times before coming to a stop on its roof.

According to Gould, five people in the vehicle were taken to the hospital. The second juvenile who was thrown from the car was in ICU as of Tuesday night.

Gould said the wreck is under investigation but that the driver has been charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle, failure to maintain lane control, no operator’s license and failure to secure person under 16.

Gould declined to release the name of the driver or of the passenger who died.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

