Rededication ceremonies held for Southport monuments

The community gathered for rededication ceremonies for two monuments in Southport on Tuesday, June 7.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The first was the Deep Water Point 1812-1814 Marker, placed in 2012 by the National Society United States Daughters of 1812 (”Daughters of 1812″ from now on). The marker remembers the militia encamped at the point during the War of 1812. The marker is being rededicated following its destruction in 2020 due to Hurricane Isaias.

The second ceremony rededicated the Memorial to North Carolina Militia at Historic Fort Johnson, which was first erected in 1938 by the Daughters of 1812. The memorial’s white marble tablet was replaced with granite by the Commissioner Charles Gause Chapter in March 2020.

This ceremony was a long time coming: it was originally scheduled for April 13, 2020 but cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These memorials that you see out here, signs, historic sites, it’s a way to remind people that this is more than just a beach. It’s more than just a tourist-y area,” said site director and keynote speaker Jim McKee.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

