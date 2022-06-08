Reckless driving leads to wreck as suspect fled from police, drove wrong way on highway

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - Reckless driving by a suspect following an investigation of a vehicle in Brunswick County resulted in a car chase and a wreck after the suspect drove the wrong way on U.S. 17 Tuesday morning.

Shallotte Police Department were investigating a suspicious car occupied by two people in the parking lot of Walmart at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday when the driver put the car in reverse and fled.

One officer had been leaning against the open passenger side front door when the car took off and had to take evasive action to avoid being hit by the vehicle.

The black Toyota Camry sped out of the parking lot with police in pursuit and failed to stop in response to police lights and siren.

The car chase continued north on U.S. 17 until the suspect changed direction and traveled south in the northbound lane. After a while, the suspect turned the vehicle around and headed north in the southbound lane.

The suspect vehicle struck another car causing it to roll over and the suspect vehicle crossed the median and came to rest in a yard on the northbound side.

The occupants of the car that was struck refused medical care; however, the two suspects were taken to hospital.

The 39-year-old driver, Randall David Chandler of Lancaster, S.C. was arrested and charged as follows:

AWDW on a Government Official, Felony Flee/Elude, Resist/Delay/Obstruct, Felony PWIMSD Schedule I (Fentanyl), Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Give Fictitious Information to Officer, Display a Fictitious Registration Plate, Failure to Maintain Lane, Wrong Way Driving, Failure to Register Vehicle.

Chandler’s warrants are pending service.

The 23-year-old passenger, Alyssa Marie Phillips of Myrtle Beach, S.C. was arrested and charged with the following;

Felony PWIMSD Schedule I, Felony Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Schedule I, Give Fictitious Information to Officer, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Phillips was taken to the Brunswick County Detention Center without incident and received a $4000 secured bond.

