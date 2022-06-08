NHC Board of Education democratic primary recount begins

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With just two votes separating democrat candidates incumbent Nelson Beaulieu and Jennah Bosch in the NHC Board of Education Primary, Beaulieu has called for a recount.

The recount began at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 8, and the Board of Elections hopes to have the recount completed by Wednesday evening.

Beaulieu was three votes ahead of Bosch after election day, but Bosch finished two votes ahead after the election canvass. County Elections Director Rae Hunter-Havens explained that recounts typically match the initial election, but minor discrepancies can still pop up due to the sensitivity of the voting machines.

Whoever takes the spot will secure the fourth and final democratic nomination alongside Veronica McLaurin-Brown, Dorian Cromartie and incumbent Judy Justice.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.