New Hanover County selling surplus property to non-profits ahead of public auction

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Following a resolution adopted at the June 6 NHC Board of Commissioners meeting, the county is selling some of its surplus property to non-profits ahead of a public online auction. The county has provided the full list online.

The items for sale range from cars and tractors to furniture and office supplies.

Per a county release, the items will be sold to non-profits until Tuesday, June 4. If you are a part of a non-profit organization looking to buy or learn more about any of the items, you can reach out to Julia LaBombard at 910-798-4333 or JlaBombard@nhcgov.com.

The remainder will be sold to the public via online auction with GOVDEALS from Monday, June 20 to Tuesday, July 5. Anyone with questions about GOVDEALS should call them at 800-613-0156. The county notes that they reserve the right to remove items from the list at any time.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.