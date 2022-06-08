Senior Connect
Mother charged in son’s death told 911 she attempted CPR for 10 minutes before calling

Lauren McCary
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PENDER CO., N.C. (WECT) - A Rocky Point woman charged with murder in her son’s death told a 911 operator she attempted CPR for 10 minutes on the 7-month-old before she called.

Lauren Emilie McCary has been charged with first-degree murder in the child’s death.

McCary, who can be heard crying throughout the 11-minute call, told 911 that she had already tried CPR for 10 minutes and her son was unresponsive. She claims she was outside with the dog while the baby was on the bed. She said when she came back in, he wasn’t breathing.

The 911 operator walked her through CPR throughout the rest of the call.

The sheriff’s office says the case still is under investigation. Anyone with information pertaining to McCary is asked to contact the SVU Investigations Division Detective Brandi Thompson or Detective-Sergeant Steve Clinard with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at 910-772-3014 or 910-259-1437.

