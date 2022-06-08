Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Local billboard showcases Brunswick County student artwork on substance abuse prevention

A billboard shows a child pouring pills into their mouth. On the other end, a drawing shows a...
A Lamar billboard showcases the work of Jay Lancaster from North Brunswick High School(Lamar Advertising, Brunswick County Schools)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County students will start seeing their work on a local billboard as part of a substance abuse prevention campaign. Out of over 40 entries, six students were chosen by a panel of various local participants.

The winners were awarded a $250 gift card and the opportunity to have their work shown on campaign materials including digital billboards and social media. Students’ ages ranged from eight to 18 years old.

The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners also commemorated the contest winners at their meeting on Monday, June 6. The contest was made possible by the Brunswick Arts Council, Movement Against Drug Epidemic, NC Drug Epidemic Awareness Walk Across America, B.A.C.K.O.F.F., the BC School District and the BC Sheriff’s Office.

Brunswick County Schools says to look out for their art on billboards on Route 17 in Brunswick County during the summer.

A detached but awake face stares at the sky. They are surrounded by drug paraphernalia, and...
Layla Warwick at Cedar Grove Middle School(Layla Warwick)
Various drug paraphernalia are drawn on one side of the poster. At the other, the text "Be...
Livia Bedillion at North Brunswick High School(Livia Bedillion)
Small silhouettes stand around a building labelled "Recovery Cage." Another sign reads "Save...
Kaiya Royall at North Brunswick High School(Kaiya Royall)
A drawn person lays on a hospital bed with an IV in their arm. The top of their head is lifted...
Shana Spicer at North Brunswick High School(Shana Spicer)
An person leans onto a table with a bottle of alcohol in one hand. A thought bubble portrays...
JaMya Hansley at North Brunswick High School(JaMya Hansley)
A dead body lays on a table, covered by a sheet and surrounded by medicinal needles. "I'll Quit...
Jay Lancaster at North Brunswick High School(Jay Lancaster)
Six children and four staff members stand in front of the long county commissioners table. Five...
The winners of the Billboard Art Contest are commemorated by the Brunswick County Board of Commissioners.(Brunswick County Schools)

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren McCary
Pender County woman charged with murder of 7-month-old infant
Novant Health NHRMC
Novant NHRMC’s emergency departments experiencing ‘very high volume’
Section of Hwy 74 in Brunswick County closed while emergency crews attend the scene of a wreck.
Eastbound lane of Hwy 74 reopened following traffic accident
Carolina Beach Boardwalk (Source: WECT)
Police charge two in Carolina Beach boardwalk fight seen on viral video
Peter Frank
Former band teacher sentenced to at least 50 years in prison for sex crimes

Latest News

Layla Warwick at Cedar Grove Middle School
The winners of the Brunswick County substance abuse poster art contest
New Hanover County Board of Education
NHC Board of Education moves attendance policy discussion to July, clarifies graduation policy
Libraries in New Hanover County have a waiting list of more than 120 people wanting to check...
NHC Public Library kicks off Read across the County with books for all ages
Sunday’s concert included both instrumental and vocal pieces from composers like Tchaikovsky...
Port City Music Festival kicks off with free concert