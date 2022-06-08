Local billboard showcases Brunswick County student artwork on substance abuse prevention

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County students will start seeing their work on a local billboard as part of a substance abuse prevention campaign. Out of over 40 entries, six students were chosen by a panel of various local participants.

The winners were awarded a $250 gift card and the opportunity to have their work shown on campaign materials including digital billboards and social media. Students’ ages ranged from eight to 18 years old.

The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners also commemorated the contest winners at their meeting on Monday, June 6. The contest was made possible by the Brunswick Arts Council, Movement Against Drug Epidemic, NC Drug Epidemic Awareness Walk Across America, B.A.C.K.O.F.F., the BC School District and the BC Sheriff’s Office.

Brunswick County Schools says to look out for their art on billboards on Route 17 in Brunswick County during the summer.

Layla Warwick at Cedar Grove Middle School (Layla Warwick)

Livia Bedillion at North Brunswick High School (Livia Bedillion)

Kaiya Royall at North Brunswick High School (Kaiya Royall)

Shana Spicer at North Brunswick High School (Shana Spicer)

JaMya Hansley at North Brunswick High School (JaMya Hansley)

Jay Lancaster at North Brunswick High School (Jay Lancaster)

The winners of the Billboard Art Contest are commemorated by the Brunswick County Board of Commissioners. (Brunswick County Schools)

