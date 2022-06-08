Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

House Democrat proposes 1,000% tax on AR-15-style weapons

A Democratic lawmaker is proposing a 1,000% tax on AR-15-style weapons.
A Democratic lawmaker is proposing a 1,000% tax on AR-15-style weapons.(docmonstereyes / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY 2.0)
By Travis Leder
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - A Democratic lawmaker is looking to place a heavy tax on AR-15-style rifles and other semi-automatic weapons.

Rep. Don Beyer of Virginia is planning to introduce a bill that would implement a 1,000% tax on the weapons in an effort to provide an option besides a proposed ban on the weapons for lawmakers on Capitol Hill to consider.

The tax would mean an AR-15-style rifle valued at $900 would cost $9,000 after the federal taxes are applied.

Beyer is proposing this alternative because the Constitution allows for Congress to place a tax on firearms.

The Virginia lawmaker expects to have several cosponsors of the bill from within the House Democratic Caucus.

The draft legislation is designed to withstand a potential “Byrd Rule” challenge in the Senate if passed by the House, which would mean the bill could pass with a simple majority. This could allow the Democratically-controlled chambers to pass the legislation without Republican support.

Many Republicans continued to voice opposition to gun control measures on Wednesday.

“I strongly believe that there is an important place for law-abiding gun owners to serve in protecting themselves, their families and their communities from violence,” Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., said during a House hearing on gun violence. “Our Second Amendment is an important tool in securing our individual rights to self-defense. Knee-jerk reactions to impose gun control policies that seek to curtail our Constitutional right to bear arms is not the answer.”

House Democrats are also working to pass legislation to raise the age limit for purchasing a semi-automatic rifle and prohibit the sale of higher-capacity ammunition magazines, but it is unlikely to pass the Senate.

Senate Republicans are negotiating with Democrats to find common ground on some reforms, including improving mental health programs, bolstering school security and enhancing background checks.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Most Read

Lauren McCary
Pender County woman charged with murder of 7-month-old infant
Section of Hwy 74 in Brunswick County closed while emergency crews attend the scene of a wreck.
Eastbound lane of Hwy 74 reopened following traffic accident
Novant Health NHRMC
Novant NHRMC’s emergency departments experiencing ‘very high volume’
Carolina Beach Boardwalk (Source: WECT)
Police charge two in Carolina Beach boardwalk fight seen on viral video
According to the Sgt. Gould with the N.C. State Highway Patrol, two juveniles were ejected from...
SHP: One person dies after Brunswick County wreck

Latest News

Officials say a Marine Corps aircraft has crashed in the Southern California desert.
Marine Corps aircraft crashes in Southern California desert
A man searches for metal scraps in a shelled neighbourhood in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine,...
More bodies found in Mariupol as global food crisis looms
Frank Atwood, convicted of killing Vicki Lynne Hoskinson in Tucson in 1984, was executed...
Arizona executes inmate for 1984 killing of 8-year-old girl
Generic gun photo
Argument over money leads to shooting in Chadbourn, one man injured
FILE - Washington Football Team's defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio looks over the field...
Del Rio defends comparing George Floyd protests to Capitol riots