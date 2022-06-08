Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: tropical storms settle, summery storms fire

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with classically summery conditions across the Cape Fear Region Wednesday. Expect temperatures to surge to highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s, and humidity could add a few taxing points with the heat index. Spotty showers and locally heavy storms will drench a few gardens, so keep an eye to the afternoon sky and your WECT Weather App interactive radar. Apart from any such cooling convection, expect periods of bright June sunshine.

In the 78-degree surf: expect generally two to three-foot breakers and a low to moderate rip current risk.

New tropical storm development is not likely anywhere in the Atlantic Basin through the end of the week.

View your detailed seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your always-free WECT Weather App.

Increase your Cape Fear hurricane knowledge and prepare for the heart of storm season at wect.com/hurricane.

