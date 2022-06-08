CCMF GUIDE: What to know about road closures, parking, rideshare drop-offs and more

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Country music will soon be in the air as Carolina Country Music Fest kicks off on Thursday.

Thousands of fans and stars will be flooding the Grand Strand for the major music festival that goes from Thursday through Sunday.

And whether you’re heading to the shows or trying to avoid the crowds, we have you covered on road closures, where to park, rideshare drop-off information and more.

ROAD CLOSURES

There will be several road closures throughout the week with the first beginning at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, with Myrtle Beach police closing Ocean Boulevard from 9th Avenue North to 8th Avenue North, which will last until Monday.

There are also streets that will be closed during the concerts but will reopen once the concerts are over for the night.

WMBF News has put together a breakdown of all the road closures and the times, just click the link below.

PARKING

If you’re opting to drive to CCMF, parking will be located at the “Old Mall Site” in Myrtle Beach which is located between North Oak Street and Kings Highway.

CCMF is offering parking passes that can be ordered ahead of time. If you purchased one after April 29, you will need to pick-up your parking pass at Will Call which is located at 904 Chester Street, Myrtle Beach, across the street from the main entrance of CCMF.

The parking pass will include parking and continuous shuttle service to the venue.

RIDESHARE DROP-OFF

One of the best ways to head to and from the concert is through rideshare.

The rideshare drop-off and pick-up location will be on 9th Avenue North between Broadway and Kings Highway. Drivers are being asked to enter 9th Avenue North from Broadway Street.

Police are asking people to use the crosswalks to get to the festival safely.

People using ride-share to and from CCMF are being asked to use 9th Avenue North. (Source: Myrtle Beach Police Department)

WRISTBAND REGISTRATION

You must register your wristband in order to enter the festival.

CCMF says you will use the 8-digit number on the back of your wristband in order to register. It also asks you to not put on your wristband until the day of the event because it will lock instantly and you won’t be able to remove it.

If you bought your tickets after April 29, you will have to take your paper ticket to Will Call in order to get your wristband. You will need a valid photo ID, order number and the credit card that was used to purchase your tickets. Only the original purchaser can pick up the order.

If you lose or break your wristband, you can get a replacement at Will Call for a $10 fee.

CCMF WEATHER FORECAST

The WMBF First Alert Weather Team will have you covered with updates on the forecast for the huge country music festival.

At this point, the forecast looks great outside of Saturday with a chance of some storms with gusty winds, heavy rain and possible lightning.

We will be keeping an eye on the storm threat. Also, click the link below to download our First Alert Weather app and WMBF News app to get updates on the forecast and news that impacts the festival

For any other questions on CCMF, click here for FAQs on the event.

