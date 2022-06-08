Cape Fear Cooking: Crowd-Pleasing Cookout Corn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As the days heat up and summer nears, it’s a great time for a cookout with friends and family. Of course you can make your hotdogs, burgers and BBQ...but any great gathering has to include some exceptional sides. Potato salad and baked beans have their place, but if you want to turn heads at your next cookout, how about some Elotes? (or more commonly known as “Mexican Street Corn.”)

Chef Gwen Gulliksen from the GLOW Academy of Wilmington stopped by the WECT Kitchen to share this easy recipe that only takes minutes to prepare. Enjoy!

Mexican Street Corn Recipe

Ingredients:

Corn on the cob, 4 ears (snapped in half)

Water, 1/2 cup

Olive oil, 2 tablespoons (substitute with mayo if desired)

Cilantro, 1/4 fresh bunch, chopped

Chile Lime powder, 1 tablespoon (like Tajin)

Juice from 1 lime

Crumbled Cotija or Feta cheese, 2 tablespoons

Directions:

1. Place corn and water in bowl, cover with plastic and microwave for 3 to 5 minutes. Corn can also be grilled.

2. When corn is done, drain water from boil and top with ingredients.

3. Mix well with corn.

4. Serve with crumbled cheese on the side.

