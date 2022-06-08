Bladen County traffic check leads to arrests for kidnapping, narcotics
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The passenger in a vehicle investigated at a Traffic Checking Station in Bladen County June 4 was arrested for kidnapping, narcotics possession and other charges related to outstanding warrants.
Steven Anthony Mclean was wanted for Kidnapping, Assault by Pointing a Gun and Communicating Threats out of Lee County.
When deputies approached the vehicle operated by Maurice Johnson, they detected the odor of marijuana, therefore conducted a search.
The search revealed marijuana; a firearm and crack cocaine were also found on the passenger Mclean’s side.
Johnson was cited for Simple Possession of Marijuana and Driving While License Revoked.
Deputies discovered Mclean was a convicted felon and charged him with the following:
Kidnapping, Assault by Pointing a Gun, and Communicating Threats, Felony Possession of Crack Cocaine, Possession of Firearm By Felon, Simple Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Mclean received a $56,000 bond for the drug and firearm charges and received no bond for the kidnapping and other charges from the outstanding warrants.
