Bladen County traffic check leads to arrests for kidnapping, narcotics

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The passenger in a vehicle investigated at a Traffic Checking Station in Bladen County June 4 was arrested for kidnapping, narcotics possession and other charges related to outstanding warrants.

Steven Anthony Mclean was wanted for Kidnapping, Assault by Pointing a Gun and Communicating Threats out of Lee County.

When deputies approached the vehicle operated by Maurice Johnson, they detected the odor of marijuana, therefore conducted a search.

The search revealed marijuana; a firearm and crack cocaine were also found on the passenger Mclean’s side.

Johnson was cited for Simple Possession of Marijuana and Driving While License Revoked.

Steven Mclean (Bladen Co. Sheriff's Office)

Deputies discovered Mclean was a convicted felon and charged him with the following:

Kidnapping, Assault by Pointing a Gun, and Communicating Threats, Felony Possession of Crack Cocaine, Possession of Firearm By Felon, Simple Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Mclean received a $56,000 bond for the drug and firearm charges and received no bond for the kidnapping and other charges from the outstanding warrants.

