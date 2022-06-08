Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Argument over money leads to shooting in Chadbourn, one man injured

Generic gun photo
Generic gun photo(Source: CNN/file)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at the 9000 block of Peacock Road on Monday, June 8, around 5:20 p.m..

Deanna Kirby Thompson was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon after she shot a man over a reported argument over a sum of $300.

The victim was shot in the leg but has survived.

Thompson had a posted $25,000 bond and is currently out of jail. More potential charges have still not been confirmed by the Sheriff’s Office as of now.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren McCary
Pender County woman charged with murder of 7-month-old infant
Section of Hwy 74 in Brunswick County closed while emergency crews attend the scene of a wreck.
Eastbound lane of Hwy 74 reopened following traffic accident
Novant Health NHRMC
Novant NHRMC’s emergency departments experiencing ‘very high volume’
Carolina Beach Boardwalk (Source: WECT)
Police charge two in Carolina Beach boardwalk fight seen on viral video
According to the Sgt. Gould with the N.C. State Highway Patrol, two juveniles were ejected from...
SHP: One person dies after Brunswick County wreck

Latest News

The suspects fled from police and drove the wrong way on Hwy U.S. 17 before crashing into...
Reckless driving leads to wreck as suspect fled from police, drove wrong way on highway
With two votes still separating the candidates, they have 24 hours to decide whether to request...
UPDATE: NHC Board of Education primary recount reveals Bosch still in the lead
For more than 20 years, former Roland-Grise Middle School Band Director Peter Frank formed...
North Carolina Attorney General reacts to former NHCS band teacher sentenced for sex crimes
Foster care system faces parent shortage amid licensing backup
After two years, Brunswick County woman still waiting to foster child