Argument over money leads to shooting in Chadbourn, one man injured

CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at the 9000 block of Peacock Road on Monday, June 8, around 5:20 p.m..

Deanna Kirby Thompson was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon after she shot a man over a reported argument over a sum of $300.

The victim was shot in the leg but has survived.

Thompson had a posted $25,000 bond and is currently out of jail. More potential charges have still not been confirmed by the Sheriff’s Office as of now.

