2 arrested after 5 young children test positive for drugs, police say

Demitrius Antwane Baxter, 44, and Adrienne Giselle Knuckles, 26, were taken into custody...
Demitrius Antwane Baxter, 44, and Adrienne Giselle Knuckles, 26, were taken into custody Tuesday, police said.(Rock Hill PD)
By WBTV staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – Two people are facing charges after five young children tested positive for drugs in South Carolina, authorities said.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, detectives were notified that the Department of Social Services (DSS) was investigating a home following an incident that happened June 2.

A joint investigation revealed that children in the home, ages 1 to 5, tested positive for illegal narcotics, authorities said.

Police arrested Adrienne Giselle Knuckles, 26, and Demitrius Antwane Baxter, 44, for exposing the five children to “illicit substances that placed them at an unreasonable risk of harm,” a news release said.

Knuckles and Baxter were taken into custody Tuesday.

Police did not clarify the couple’s relation to the children.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

