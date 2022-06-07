Senior Connect
Vehicle wreck closes section of Hwy 74

By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A wreck has closed a section of Hwy 74 between Malmo and Sandy Creek in Brunswick County.

Emergency crews are on the scene where one vehicle is flipped over.

It is not clear if there are any injuries at this time or how many people and cars are involved in the accident.

Officials are re-routing traffic away from the accident right now and ask that you avoid the area.

According to the NCDOT, the location of the wreck is on US-74, near NC-87, west of Leland, heading east. One of two lanes is closed.

WECT has a crew on the scene and we have put in a call to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s office and NC highway patrol.

Check back for updates.

