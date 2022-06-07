Senior Connect
State medical marijuana bill goes to House with final Senate OK

(WTOK)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH. N.C. (AP) - Legislation making it lawful to smoke marijuana or consume cannabis-infused products for medical purposes in North Carolina has cleared the state Senate and now goes to the House.

The measure received bipartisan support on Monday night by a margin similar to an initial vote last week.

The legislation creates a system whereby someone with one of more than a dozen “debilitating medical conditions” can be prescribed cannabis.

Sales centers run by licensed suppliers would open.

Chances for House passage before this year’s primary work session adjourns in a few weeks don’t appear good, as Speaker Tim Moore has said the issue may have to wait until next year.

