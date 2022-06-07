Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

President Biden hosts the Summit of the Americas with top priority of stemming illegal immigration

President Biden and the First Lady will head to Los Angeles this week for the Summit of the...
President Biden and the First Lady will head to Los Angeles this week for the Summit of the Americas.
By Roxanne Reid
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The US is hosting the Summit of the Americas, back after a four year hiatus. The summit brings together leaders from the Western Hemisphere to discuss issues facing the region. Gray White House Correspondent Jon Decker met with Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas before he left for the event.

Decker asked Sec. Mayorkas about President Biden’s top priority of the summit, addressing illegal immigration. Said Mayorkas, “The promise of America is something that shines throughout the world. But most people don’t want to leave their homes.” He added, “They feel they must do so because of economic despair, because of corruption, because of violence... That is what we’re trying to address, together, with the countries throughout the region.”

Sec. Mayorkas has been working directly with Panama and Costa Rica over the last two months to secure cooperation in managing borders and providing humanitarian relief.

Meanwhile in the United States a legal battle is raging over Title 42. Enacted at the urging of the Center for Disease Control at the beginning of the pandemic, Title 42 allowed federal workers to turn back migrants and asylum seekers to prevent the spread of COVID. President Biden now wishes to roll it back. Opponents are concerned this would clog US borders with increased immigrants.

Mayorkas answered the concerns with a plan to have asylum officers hear cases instead of immigration judges. He said, “There are about 1.6 million, 1.7 million cases ending in immigration court. It takes about six to eight years between the time of an asylum claim and the time an immigration judge actually is able to make a final ruling. This would allow immigration officers, people in the Department of Homeland Security to make those judgments, and we could make them in less than a year. It’s really a dramatic change, and one that frankly will improve the system and its efficiency.”

Biden is expected to release a signed declaration of immigration with the support of hemisphere leaders by the end of the summit, which will wrap June 10th.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carolina Beach Boardwalk (Source: WECT)
Police charge two in Carolina Beach boardwalk fight seen on viral video
The $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler game launched in January
Wilmington man wins $100,000 on scratch-off ticket
Novant Health NHRMC
Novant NHRMC’s emergency departments experiencing ‘very high volume’
The Wilmington Fire Department is on the scene of an apartment fire.
UPDATE: Apartment complex fire that displaced 11 people ruled accidental
James Jacobs is 31 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He has...
UPDATE: Offender who escaped confinement taken into custody after search

Latest News

Uvalde, Texas, native Matthew McConaughey gets emotional speaking at the White House about the...
McConaughey: Young Uvalde school shooting victim identified by shoes
CSI was called to the scene and the pit bull was taken to the Animal Foundation, but police...
Officer shoots, kills dog attacking its owners, police say
Timothy Shea exits Manhattan federal court during his trial on Friday, June 3, 2022, in New York.
‘We Build The Wall’ trial ends in mistrial; jury deadlocked
President Joe Biden arrives with Vice President Kamala Harris to lay a wreath at The Tomb of...
Biden signs bills on health care for veterans
Former Honolulu Police Officer Mason Jordan was arrested on Thursday on charges including sex...
Experts: Sex crimes case against former police officer might be ‘tip of the iceberg’