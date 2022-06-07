Senior Connect
Pender County woman charged with murder of 7-month-old infant

Lauren McCary
Lauren McCary(PCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Rocky Point woman was arrested and charged with First-Degree Murder following the death of her infant son Tuesday, June 7.

Pender County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit arrested Lauren Emilie McCary after emergency medical and law enforcement crews responded to her home May 4 following a call that a seven-month-old infant was unresponsive.

The infant was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where the child died the following morning.

Pender County Sheriff’s Office deputies and SVU detectives responded to the scene and immediately started a death investigation which led to criminal charges being filed against Lauren Emilie McCary.

McCary made her first appearance in court today and is being held without bond.

This case is still an ongoing investigation. If anyone has information pertaining to Lauren Emilie McCary, please contact the SVU Investigations Division Detective Brandi Thompson or Detective-Sergeant Steve Clinard with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at 910-772-3014 or 910-259-1437

