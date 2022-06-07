Officials: Fairmont man died after going missing in Lake Waccamaw

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The man who went missing after jumping into Lake Waccamaw over the weekend has been identified as Shane Donovan Hunt, of Fairmont.

According to the N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation, Hunt went under the water surface while trying to re-attach a tube to his boat and did not resurface.

Officials say he was found deceased shortly thereafter.

