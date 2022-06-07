Senior Connect
NHC Public Library kicks off Read across the County with books for all ages

Libraries in New Hanover County have a waiting list of more than 120 people wanting to check out the book.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Public Library invites the community to read together for the summer during Read across the County.

A kickoff event will be held featuring the NHC Office of Diversity and Equity and Paige Owens: NHC Public Library Director. Attendees can learn about the initiative, the books chosen and related programming at the event on Tuesday, June 7 from 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. at the New Hanover Room in the Main Library.

To participate, adults are invited to read Hell of a Book by Jason Mott: a story about an African American author on a book tour, a young black boy living in a rural town and the potentially imaginary child following the author throughout his tour.

UNCW alum Jason Mott will speak about Hell of a Book at the Northeast Library on Saturday, August 20 from 2:30 to 4 p.m.

The young adult title is On the Come Up by Angie Thomas: a story about sixteen-year-old Bri who wants to be one of the greatest rappers of all time in the midst of high expectations, poverty and accidental internet fame.

The middle grade title is New Kid by Jerry Craft: a graphic novel about a seventh grade boy trying to fit in at a prestigious private school where he is one of only a few kids of color in his grade.

For younger children, the title is The Last Stop on Market Street by Matt de la Peña: a picture book about a boy learning from his grandmother about the beauty and fun in their lives.

You can learn more about the program, sign up for discussion dates and more at the NHCPL website.

