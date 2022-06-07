NHC Board of Education to discuss updated guidelines for seclusion and restraint, changes to makeup work

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Education will meet on Tuesday, June 7 at 5 p.m. to discuss seclusion and restraint, the 2022-2023 budget and other policies.

An updated attendance policy would allow for any high school student who misses class to do makeup work. Currently, high school students are only guaranteed the opportunity to make up missed work for excused absences and other specific circumstances. Most makeup work is also limited to a specified time period defined by the teacher, and only at-risk students can make up missed classes during non-school hours.

The updated policy outlines the Multi-tiered System of Support (MTSS), created to intervene when students miss class and get them back on track. Teachers would be able to assign makeup work to students and set deadlines, and parents will continue to be notified of excessive absences.

During the information section, the board will hear updates to seclusion and restraint guidelines, but the information is not detailed in the agenda. The board will also hear an update on the fingerprinting rules for NHCS employees.

Since the board doesn’t have the full information on revenues from certain external sources for 2022-23, the board plans to begin operating on an interim budget beginning July 1. The board of commissioners has also just passed its budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

As for other new business, the board will review the Career and Technical Education (CTE) Local Application for the next fiscal year. The NHCS CTE offers career programs for students and currently serves over 6,000 middle school students and 9,000 high school students in the county according to the presentation.

The graduation requirements policy is set to be updated to more clearly mention the six additional credits required locally to graduate. The updated policy also outlines how middle school students can earn high school credit, but that GPA would only be calculated from courses taken during high school years.

The updated Academically/Intellectually Gifted program plan for 2022-2025 plans to reduce inequities in the system. NHCS hopes to reach this goal through more collaboration with English Language Learner staff, training on development of underrepresented populations and adjusting the nomination process for the AIG program.

New Hanover County Board of Education meetings can be watched live in-person at 1805 S 13th Street or online at NHCSTV.

