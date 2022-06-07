New Hanover County adopts budget that lowers property taxes

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners approved a $508 million budget for FY 2022-23 that included a two-cent decrease in property tax rate from 47.5 cents to 45.5 cents per $100 value at a meeting Monday, June 6.

“When talking with county staff about the Commissioners’ objectives for this year’s budget, we knew how important it was to keep funding the services our community has come to rely on while enhancing and expanding what we provide, but we also stressed a desire to put money back in our citizens’ hands. This budget does that,” said New Hanover County Board of Commission Chair Julia Olson-Boseman. “We’ve been able to lower taxes, so New Hanover County now has the eighth lowest property tax rate out of all 100 counties in the state, while continuing to invest in education, public health and safety, economic development, community building initiatives, and so much more. I’m extremely proud of the collaboration and hard work that went into making all of this possible.”

The adopted budget incorporates several priorities outlined in early talks:

New Hanover County Schools will receive $120 million, or 28.5 percent, of the county’s $421 million General Fund, appropriating $3,434 Average Daily Membership expenditure per student, reportedly among the highest in the state.

The budget retains the teacher supplement average of $9,000.

Additionally, the Commissioners increased funding for school capital projects by 27 percent to $4.7 million to help with renovations and other physical structure improvements to improve safety.

According to the news release, other FY 22-23 budget highlights include:

$23.9 million for Cape Fear Community College for operating expenses and debt service.

Support for 37 nonprofit agencies with more than $1.2 million in funding and an additional three nonprofits with $281,939 for year three of three of the county’s Social Impact Fund pilot program.

$969,428 investment in economic development efforts that will encourage private investment, support small businesses, and help further economic progress.

Continued support of the Community Building Plan , which includes Port City United, Community Resource Coordinators in schools, pre-K expansion, construction of the Northside Grocery Store.

More than $33 million in capital expenses for new projects that benefit the community like the design of a Northchase Library, new multi-use trails, design of a Castle Hayne Fire Station, enhancements at Ogden Park, Olsen Park and Smith Creek Park, facility replacements for the Board of Elections and the Sheriff’s Office, new landfill construction and a customer convenience site.

$16.2 million to expand equity efforts that enhance services and outreach to residents of all demographics and socio-economic status, to help create change and impact the lives all individuals in the community.

Maintenance of the Fire Service District tax rate of 7.25 cents per $100 of assessed value and the Stormwater Services Utility Fee of $5.65 per equivalent residential unit per month for residents in unincorporated areas.

An increase to the landfill tip fee by $4, making it $52 per ton, to cover the ongoing operating and increased capital expenses, in addition to a new litter program to help clean up streets and nuisance litter areas in the unincorporated county.

Other services will continue to be expanded across the community using American Rescue Plan funding that is not part of the FY 22-23 budget, including ingrastructure investments, and physical and mental health initiatives.

The FY 22-23 recommended budget was presented to the Board of Commissioners on May 16 and a public hearing on the budget was held Monday, June 6. Following the public hearing, the Board of Commissioners approved the budget with several changes, outlined here.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.