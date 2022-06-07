Wilmington Housing Authority gets much needed support from city and county

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Jennifer Campbell lives at a Wilmington Housing Authority property, and she says even with a roof over her head, it’s not exactly home sweet home for her family.

WHA combatted mold issues in the previous month in ‘Operation Going Home’ to remove mold contamination form several homes, but issues continue to arise for the group.

“The mold was so bad and her son, he’s always getting sick and...when I say he gets sick sometimes he ends up in the ICU,” Campbell stated.

For more than a year, around 400 people have been forced out of their homes and are currently residing in hotels, amounting up to $300,000 WHA is forced to pay per week.

Based on City Manager Tony Caudle’s estimation, WHA needs more than $15 million to cover the costs of the 151 families that are still displaced. These costs include hotel rooms, storage costs, HVAC work, testing for mold and more.

WHA has requested help from New Hanover County and the City of Wilmington to cover the bill- however, the county and the city can only evenly split a $3.15-million bill, giving $1.575 million each.

“We were looking at right now making sure the units are environmentally safe for the family so that they can return and that’s most important”, Housing Authority CEO Tyrone Garrett said.

The goal is to have many families back in their homes by the end of the year, unless renovations would set them back. After years of struggle, however, residents like Campbell are weary if the much-needed cash will improve their living conditions.

