Get Fit with 6: June Challenge

Get Fit with 6: June Challenge(Source: WECT)
By Kim Ratcliff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:44 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This month we’re working on our core, glutes, hamstrings, inner and outer thighs. These are a little different in that we’re using a 1,2 count to squeeze on the last count and put more concentration on the muscle group. Working on concentric, contracting the muscles, and eccentric, elongating the muscles to work them deper.

Table Top Abs

- Lay on your back with legs in table top position, hands behind your head

- Lift up in a 1,2, then on third count squeeze and hold for 3 seconds

- Go back down on a 1,2 count and repeat

Glute Bridges

- Stay laying down on your back

- Grab an exercise band and wrap it around your upper thighs above the knees

- Lift your glutes for a 1,2 count and on the third count bring your legs out a little wider

- Go down on a 1,2 count and repeat

Sumo Squats

- Keep the bands around your thighs and stand with feet turned out slightly, shoulder length apart

- Squat down on a 1,2 count on the third count spread your knees out a little wider

- Come up on a 1,2 county and repeat

Get Fit with 6 June Challenge calendar
Get Fit with 6 June Challenge calendar(Source: WECT)

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

