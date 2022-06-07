Senior Connect
Former band teacher sentenced to at least 50 years in prison for sex crimes

Peter Frank
Peter Frank(New Hanover County Detention Center)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A former New Hanover County Schools teacher who was found guilty on more than a dozen counts of sex crimes involving a student is heading to prison.

Former Roland-Grise Middle School band teacher Peter Frank, 49, was sentenced Tuesday to at least 50 years in prison. He was given three consecutive sentences of 200-249 months each.

Last month, a jury deliberated for about 30 minutes before finding Frank guilty of two counts of first-degree sexual offense, four counts of statutory sex offense with a person who is 13, 14, or 15, one count of sexual activity with a student, seven counts of indecent liberties with a child and three counts of indecent liberties with a student.

On Tuesday, Frank pleaded guilty to 12 additional charges that were not part of last month’s trial.

