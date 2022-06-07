First Alert Forecast: slow uptick in heat and storm chances...

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with high temperatures mainly in the upper 80s and 10-20% storm chances Tuesday.

For Wednesday, your First Alert Forecast tilts toward lower 90s and slightly more generous 30-40% storm chances.

Alex lost its tropical characteristics over cool waters north of Bermuda late Monday, but its minor surf impacts may yet be evident on Cape Fear area beaches Tuesday. East-facing beaches will have two to four-foot breakers and a moderate to locally high rip current risk. Brunswick Island beaches will generally have one to three-foot breakers and a low to moderate rip current risk. Water temperatures continue to hover in the upper 70s.

