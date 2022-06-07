Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: slow uptick in heat and storm chances...

Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, June 6, 2022
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:42 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with high temperatures mainly in the upper 80s and 10-20% storm chances Tuesday.

For Wednesday, your First Alert Forecast tilts toward lower 90s and slightly more generous 30-40% storm chances.

Alex lost its tropical characteristics over cool waters north of Bermuda late Monday, but its minor surf impacts may yet be evident on Cape Fear area beaches Tuesday. East-facing beaches will have two to four-foot breakers and a moderate to locally high rip current risk. Brunswick Island beaches will generally have one to three-foot breakers and a low to moderate rip current risk. Water temperatures continue to hover in the upper 70s.

View your detailed seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your always-free WECT Weather App.

Increase your Cape Fear hurricane knowledge and prepare for the heart of storm season at wect.com/hurricane.

First Alert Forecast: hotter temperatures to gradually return
