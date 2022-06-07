Developer submitting rezoning requests for two riverfront projects

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A developer announced plans Tuesday to submit rezoning requests for two projects along the Cape Fear riverfront.

Cape Fear Development, an affiliate of Cape Fear Commercial, is applying to rezone 7.4 acres of former industrial land directly south of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge and a separate 40.4-acre site on River Road at the end of Independence Blvd.

The developer is seeking to have the sites rezoned to the Urban Mixed Use and MD-10 zoning Districts, respectively,

The Proximity at Dram Tree Point, the project next to the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge, would be comprised of a five-story structure. It would include approximately 300 multi-family units and 5,000 square feet of retail space.

“The Proximity at Dram Tree Point is planned to be a gateway into Wilmington that every local can be proud of,” said Cape Fear Development Partner Mike Brown. “These projects will bring major improvements like increased walkability to their pockets of the city.”

The project along River Road, which is named The Proximity at Watermark, would will include two four-story structures totaling approximately 248 multi-family units.

Preliminary concept diagram of the Proximity at Dram Tree Point (Cape Fear Development)

Preliminary concept diagram of the Proximity at Watermark (Cape Fear Development)

