Brunswick County K9 Deputy BOULDER passes away

BOULDER joined as the agency’s Facility Dog and Crisis Response Dog on April 14, 2017,...
BOULDER joined as the agency’s Facility Dog and Crisis Response Dog on April 14, 2017, assisting his handler, Sergeant Nowell, as they visited schools, groups, communities and businesses across the county.(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County sheriff’s office K9-Deputy BOULDER passed away on Sunday, June 5.

BOULDER joined as the agency’s Facility Dog and Crisis Response Dog on April 14, 2017, assisting his handler, Sergeant Nowell, as they visited schools, groups, communities and businesses across the county.

He was a an essential part in the RAD program and the Project Lifesaver program, assisting women in overcoming fears and anxiety and aiding children recovering from various traumatic experiences.

As a final tribute to BOULDER, the Brunswick County Sheriff’s office is collecting contributions towards his Pay-It-Forward campaign to allow another dog to take his place, where you can donate to here.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

