5 killed, 5 hurt when van collides with truck in Arkansas

State police say the crash happened Monday afternoon on U.S. 65 when a van failed to yield and...
State police say the crash happened Monday afternoon on U.S. 65 when a van failed to yield and collided with a truck on U.S. 65.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DERMOTT, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say five people were killed and five others injured after a large truck collided with a van belonging to school serving disabled adults in southeast Arkansas.

State police say the crash happened Monday afternoon on U.S. 65 when a van failed to yield and collided with a truck on U.S. 65.

Police say the five people killed in the crash ranged in age from 19 to 73.

The drivers of both vehicles were injured, along with three other passengers in the van.

Police say the van belonged to C.B. King Memorial School, a nonprofit that provides services to people with development delays or disabilities.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

