Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call 911 or 910-343-3609.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has sent out a search for 39-year-old Tamara Jenice Clark.

Clark is five feet and six inches tall and is 250 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen on Wednesday, June 1, around 5:00 a.m. in the 2100 block of W. Lake Shore Drive. She was driving a 2005 Brown Chevy Trailblazer with North Carolina registration.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call 911 or 910-343-3609.

