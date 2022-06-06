Wilmington man wins $100,000 on scratch-off ticket

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man got lucky with a NC Education Lottery scratch-off ticket and won $100,000 this week.

Thomas Jones collected his prize of $71,016 after taxes from the lottery headquarters on Monday.

Jones bought his lucky $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler ticket from the Food Lion on Market Street in Wilmington.

The Diamond Dazzler game has four top prizes of $2 million and eight $100,000 prizes.

