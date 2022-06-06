Search is underway for offender who escaped confinement

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WECT) - Law enforcement officers are searching for a man who escaped the Confinement in Response to Violation (CRV) center in Lumberton Sunday evening.

James Nicholas Jacobs was discovered missing shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday June 5.

Jacobs is 31 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He has multiple tattoos on his arms, neck, and torso.

Jacobs was serving a 90-day period of confinement for violating post-release supervision for a 2021 conviction of possession of a firearm by a felon. he was scheduled to be released October 4, 2022.

Anyone who has seen Jacobs or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement or call Robeson CRV at 910-618-5535.

