Rocky Point man found guilty in arson case

Hector Zapata Jr.
Hector Zapata Jr.(Pender County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Rocky Point man is heading to prison after he was convicted in an arson case last week.

Last Thursday, a Pender County jury found Hector Zapata guilty of first-degree arson and two counts of breaking and entering to terrorized.

He was sentenced to 104-155 months in prison.

Zapata set fire to a home in the 200 block of Alderman Street in Atkinson in August of 2020. The occupants of the home were able to escape without injury.

