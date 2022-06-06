Rocky Point man found guilty in arson case

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Rocky Point man is heading to prison after he was convicted in an arson case last week.

Last Thursday, a Pender County jury found Hector Zapata guilty of first-degree arson and two counts of breaking and entering to terrorized.

He was sentenced to 104-155 months in prison.

Zapata set fire to a home in the 200 block of Alderman Street in Atkinson in August of 2020. The occupants of the home were able to escape without injury.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.