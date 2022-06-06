Senior Connect
Port City Music Festival kicks off with free concert

Sunday’s concert included both instrumental and vocal pieces from composers like Tchaikovsky...
Sunday's concert included both instrumental and vocal pieces from composers like Tchaikovsky and Mendelssohn.(WECT)
By Kassie Simmons
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A free music event is drawing crowds to Wilmington to enjoy the works of composers like Wolfgang Mozart and Antonio Vivaldi.

Sunday’s concert included both instrumental and vocal pieces from composers like Tchaikovsky and Mendelssohn. The hour-long event drew in crowds with a variety of backgrounds, which is largely the point of this festival.

While not everyone will have the chance to see a live opera or an orchestra in concert, this week’s concerts are free to the public. Another hope is that these concerts will attract more young people to classical music.

“This is where classical music and Broadway and other types of culture have intersected. It’s a wonderful art form,” said musical director Dr. Stepen Framil. “It’s one that as you get to know it, you’re going to experience it and find new ways to listen to music.”

The week-long event runs until Sunday, June 12. Each concert is at a different venue and is open to the public. You can find more details here.

