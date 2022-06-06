Police charge two in Carolina Beach boardwalk fight seen on viral video

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Carolina Beach police have arrested and charged two people following a fight on the boardwalk shortly after 6:30 p.m. June 4.

Multiple individuals were involved in the incident that stemmed from an earlier encounter over a parking dispute.

An investigation led to the identification of two people: 70-year-old Johnny Webster Arnette and 57-year-old Robin Cameron Arnette of Monroe Avenue in Carolina Beach.

Police received video evidence of the incident and the Arnettes have been charged with one count of Assault and Battery.

