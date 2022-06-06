Senior Connect
NHC Schools provides free meals for kids this summer

New Hanover County provides free meals to kids and teens 18 and under this summer
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - All children and teens age 18 and under can receive free meals this summer in New Hanover County.

Beginning June 7, free meals will be available at the following times and locations Monday–Thursday. Those marked with an asterisk (*) serve Monday–Friday.

*Williston Middle School 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Alderman Elementary School 11:25 a.m.–12:15 p.m.

*Maides Park 11:15 a.m.–noon

*Hillcrest 11:15 a.m.–noon

*MLK Center 11:30 a.m.–12:15 p.m.

*Boys & Girls Club 11:45 a.m.–12:15 p.m.

*Houston Moore 11:15 a.m.–noon

*Rankin Terrace 11:30 a.m.–12:15 p.m.

*Wrightsboro Baptist Church 11:15 a.m.–noon

Starting June 13, free meals will be available at the following times and locations Monday–Thursday.

College Park Elementary 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Masonboro Elementary 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Castle Hayne Elementary 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Bellamy Elementary 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Gregory Elementary 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Trask Middle School 11 a.m.–noon

Murray Middle School 11 a.m.–noon

Hoggard High School 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

New Hanover High School 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Laney High school 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Beginning June 16, free meals will be available at the following times and locations Monday–Friday.

*Freeman Elementary School 11 a.m.–noon

*Snipes Elementary school 11 a.m.–noon

Beginning June 17, free meals will be available at the following times and locations Monday–Friday.

*Eaton Elementary School 11 a.m.–noon

*Codington Elementary School 11 a.m.–noon

