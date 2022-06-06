NHC Commissioners approves purchase of land for the Gordon Road Fire Station

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners met on Monday, June 6, at 4 p.m. to vote on several budget items, including a new fire station.

The Commissioners unanimously approved the purchase of land at 6102 Gordon Road for a future Gordon Road Fire Station. The station will help New Hanover County fire officials to better serve residents in the area and reduce travel times to emergency incidents.

The Commissioners also approved a request to apply for Port Security Grant to help obtain materials for William Louis Drive’s rehabilitation, the declaration of property surplus and the authorization of the selling of surplus items.

A rezoning request for a bank/financial institution 7491 Market Street was also approved by the board, with conditions to be examined are maximum height of exterior light fixtures, vegetation, buffer zones and hours of operation.

