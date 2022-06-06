Senior Connect
Navy pilot killed in fighter jet crash in desert

U.S. Navy pilot Lt. Richard Bullock was killed Friday when his F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jet...
U.S. Navy pilot Lt. Richard Bullock was killed Friday when his F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jet crashed near Trona, California, a desert community in San Bernardino County.(US Navy via CNN Newsource)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TRONA, Calif. (Gray News) – U.S. Navy pilot Lt. Richard Bullock was killed Friday when his fighter jet crashed in the Southern California desert, authorities said.

An F/A-18E Super Hornet based at Naval Air Station Lemoore went down at about 2:30 p.m. in the area of Trona, an unincorporated Mojave Desert community in San Bernardino County, the Navy announced in a statement.

Trona is about 236 miles southeast of the air station, which is in the Central Valley.

According to the Navy, Bullock was flying a routine training mission at the time before his aircraft went down.

No one on the ground was hurt.

The crash is under investigation and the scene is secured by the Navy and local authorities while recovery efforts are ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

