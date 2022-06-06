Senior Connect
Myrtle Beach police detail road closures ahead of CCMF weekend

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department is making preparations ahead of next week’s Carolina Country Music Fest.

Part of that preparation includes road closures for the festival, which is set to take place June 9-12.

The following closures will be in effect as early as June 6:

  • Ocean Boulevard from 9th Avenue North to 8th Avenue North
    • June 6 - 7 a.m. until midnight on June 15
  • Ocean Boulevard from 8th Avenue North to 7th Avenue North
    • June 9 - 11:30 a.m. until midnight on June 15
  • Ocean Boulevard from Mr. Joe White Avenue to 9th Avenue North
    • June 9 - 2 p.m. until June 10 at 12:30 a.m.
    • June 10 - 11:30 a.m. until June 11 at 1 a.m.
    • June 11 - 11:30 a.m. until June 12 at 1 a.m.
    • June 12 -11:30 a.m. until June 13 at 1 a.m.
  • 9th Avenue North eastbound from Kings Highway to Ocean Boulevard
    • June 9 - from 11:30 a.m. until June 13 at noon
  • 8th Avenue North from Kings Highway to Ocean Boulevard
    • June 9 - from 11:30 a.m. until June 13 at noon
  • Chester Street from 10th Avenue North to 9th Avenue North
    • June 9 - from 10 a.m. until midnight
    • June 10 - from 10 a.m. until June 11 at 1 a.m.
    • June 11 - at 10 a.m. until June 12 at 1 a.m.
    • June 12 - at 10 a.m. until June 13 at 1 a.m.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

