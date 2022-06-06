Senior Connect
How to use CPR to help a victim of cardiac arrest

By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - According to the American Heart Association, 475,000 people in the United States die from cardiac arrest each year, but CPR can double or even triple the chances of survival.

Many of these incidents happen outside of a hospital, and about 90% of cardiac arrest victims outside of hospitals die. Online or in-person classes can teach you how to perform CPR, but some steps can be taken by anyone.

Compression-only/hands-only CPR is reccomended for untrained bystanders. If you see someone suffer from cardiac arrest, call 911 and then begin chest compressions.

The AHA recommends sitting over the person while they lay flat on the ground. Place one hand on the center of their chest and the other hand on top of the first. Then push hard and fast into their chest (about 2 inches deep for an adult) at a regular tempo, around that of the song “Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees. Per the AHA, the five critical components of good CPR are:

  • “Minimize interruptions in chest compressions
  • Provide compressions of adequate rate and depth
  • Avoid leaning on the victim between compressions
  • Ensure proper hand placement
  • Avoid excessive ventilation.”

