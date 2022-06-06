Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: hotter temperatures to gradually return

Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, June 5, 2022
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After having passed around 300 miles southeast of Cape Fear Sunday, Tropical Storm Alex will graze Bermuda en route to colder North Atlantic waters Monday and Tuesday. Owing to Alex’s passage, local surf conditions will remain somewhat agitated in this time: expect breakers of two to locally four feet and an elevated risk of longshore and rip currents. Keep it safe in that 78-degree surf!

Your First Alert Forecast also reflects a heating trend in the week ahead. Expect afternoon high temperatures mainly in the middle 80s this Monday, though some mainland spots may be locally warmer and some beach communities may be locally cooler. 90s will gradually mix in a take over the afternoon temperature profiles for the middle and latter parts of this week amid low to medium shower and storm odds.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Increase your knowledge of Cape Fear hurricanes and prepare for storm season at wect.com/hurricane.

