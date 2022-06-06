Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Deputies commandeer family’s boat to catch up with alleged jet ski thief

Deputies in Florida used a family's boat to catch up to a jet ski theft suspect.
By ABC7 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - A family in Florida got a big surprise Sunday when their pleasure trip was interrupted by sheriff’s deputies chasing a suspect who had absconded with a stolen jet ski.

Around 12:30 p.m., deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist the Ormond Beach Police Department on a report of an in-progress theft of a jet ski at Ormond Beach, WWSB reports.

The suspect, identified as Ronald Williams, had been unable to get the watercraft started, but decided to float away on it.

The family was preparing to go out on the water but allowed deputies to commandeer the boat. It did not take long to catch up to Williams, who was still floating in the Intercoastal Waterway.

Williams told deputies that he couldn’t swim.

He was taken into custody without incident and the jet ski was returned to its owner.

Copyright 2022 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wilmington Fire Department is on the scene of an apartment fire.
UPDATE: Apartment complex fire that displaced 11 people ruled accidental
Carolina Beach Boardwalk (Source: WECT)
Police charge two in Carolina Beach boardwalk fight seen on viral video
Local doctor weighs in on what you need to know to avoid acetaminophen poisoning
Officials stress the importance of water safety, life jackets after drowning incident
Crews recovered body of missing boater in Lake Waccamaw
Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar Coming to the Lowcountry
Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar set to open ninth location in Wilmington

Latest News

Local veterans optimistic as medical marijuana bill moves through General Assembly
A woman holds a Black Lives Matter sign outside of the Warren E. Burger Federal Building after...
Judge delays trial of 2 ex-cops in Floyd killing until 2023
Eden Village tiny home for Homeless
Proceeds from sale of local park to be used to create homes for those in need
FILE - Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on...
Proud Boys charged with seditious conspiracy in Capitol riot
Sherron McCombs, 22, was wanted for murder out of Florida.
Fugitive wanted for 2 murders drowns in river while at float camp