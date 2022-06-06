Senior Connect
Burger King Austria debuts Pride Whopper with same-side buns

Burger King Austria is celebrating Pride Month with a special burger.
Burger King Austria is celebrating Pride Month with a special burger.(Burger King Austria via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(CNN) - Companies all over the world are celebrating Pride month in June, but Burger King will certainly have you doing a double take.

It’s being served with the same half of a bun on each side, unlike the usual Whopper.

The fast-food chain says the Pride Whopper represents equal love and equal rights.

Inside, it’s the same whopper ingredients: a flame-grilled beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayo and ketchup.

Sorry, this one’s just in Austria.

