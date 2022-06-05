One rescued, 11 displaced in apartment complex fire

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department is on the scene of an apartment fire.

The fire is at the Mill Creek Apartment complex near the corner of Kerr Avenue and Randall Parkway. Crews say the call came in around 6:30 p.m. Heavy flames and smoke were already coming out of the apartment when they got to the scene but it’s contained to only one building.

Firefighters rescued a person from a second-floor balcony. They were taken to the hospital but are expected to be okay. A cat and dog were also pulled from the fire.

The Wilmington Fire Department is on the scene of an apartment fire. (WECT Viewer)

In total, 11 people and 11 pets are without a home after the incident. The cause of the fire is unknown.

This is a developing story, so stay with us for future updates.

