First Alert Forecast: turning drier, heavier surf generated by tropical system

Your First Alert Forecast from the heart of the weekend, June 4, 2022..
By Claire Fry
Updated: 43 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Decent rain is a big deal in a drought, and Friday’s cold front delivered! Wilmington Airport officially banked 2.92 inches of rainfall - good enough for a new daily rainfall record for June 3. When coupled with the water from a rogue Thursday thunderstorm, Friday’s rain swelled the Port City’s monthly tally to a very impressive 3.49 inches - more than three times what fell during the entire month of May!

As the aforementioned front lingers about and a weak tropical system - possibly garnering the first 2022 name of Alex - passes to the south, your First Alert Forecast features a continued chance for a passing shower throughout Sunday. Any such rain cells would likely travel east to west, owing to the circulation of the tropical system. Beachgoers: please note that the risk of rip currents may be elevated for a couple of days starting Sunday, so keep it safe in the 78-degree surf and “When in doubt, don’t go out!” Breezy east-northeast winds and high temperatures from the upper 70s to middle 80s round out your Sunday forecast.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Increase your knowledge of Cape Fear hurricanes and prepare for storm season at wect.com/hurricane.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

