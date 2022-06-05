First Alert Forecast: turning drier, heavier surf generated by tropical system

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Decent rain is a big deal in a drought, and Friday’s cold front delivered! Wilmington Airport officially banked 2.92 inches of rainfall - good enough for a new daily rainfall record for June 3. When coupled with the water from a rogue Thursday thunderstorm, Friday’s rain swelled the Port City’s monthly tally to a very impressive 3.49 inches - more than three times what fell during the entire month of May!

As the aforementioned front lingers about and a weak tropical system - possibly garnering the first 2022 name of Alex - passes to the south, your First Alert Forecast features a continued chance for a passing shower throughout Sunday. Any such rain cells would likely travel east to west, owing to the circulation of the tropical system. Beachgoers: please note that the risk of rip currents may be elevated for a couple of days starting Sunday, so keep it safe in the 78-degree surf and “When in doubt, don’t go out!” Breezy east-northeast winds and high temperatures from the upper 70s to middle 80s round out your Sunday forecast.

