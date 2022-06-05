‘Children shouldn’t be living in fear:’ Dozens gather for rally against gun violence in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In honor of National Gun Violence Awareness weekend across the country, dozens of neighbors gathered at Greenfield Lake to rally against gun violence.

After recent tragedies across the country, they wanted to rally for a change.

“I’ve got a young daughter myself,” said Event Organizer Ricardo Jensen. “Dropping her off at school after Uvalde happened, I cried. Because I wasn’t sure whether I was going to see my daughter again.”

Jensen planned Sunday afternoon’s rally before recent shooting across the country occured, but he says that now it’s even more important to march for a cause because of them.

“Not that long ago, we had a school shooting at New Hanover High School,” he said. “I was sitting in my office, and I saw all the police cars heading in a direction, that was actually the same direction as my child’s elementary school. It was pretty scary.”

Dozens of people showed up at Greenfield Lake on Sunday afternoon to call for an end to gun violence. Everyone wore the color orange, which is a national movement to make sure their voices were heard.

“I just felt the need, you know, that children shouldn’t be living in fear,” said Rally Participant Susanne Desruisseaux.

Participants walked around the lake and back, many holding signs that supported their cause.

“We’re going to plan what we need to do, whether that’s letter writing, whether that’s calling our congressman, whether that’s getting out the message to go vote for particular people,” Jensen said. “Now, once we get together and organize, then we’ll be able to go forward and do all those things.”

Members say that this rally was the first of many, and they won’t stop until change is made across the state and the country.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.