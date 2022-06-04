Proposed gun law changes raising concerns for gun owners

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Recent mass shootings across the country are raising concerns for gun owners as the Biden administration works to change gun laws, like raising the age from 18 to 21 to purchase a semi-automatic firearm.

Brandon Tietjen, owner of Triple T Guns in Wilmington, says something like a ban on assault rifles could hurt his business.

“We might have product that quite possibly is unlawful to sell, or will require additional paperwork or, you know, additional services or costs incurred to the customer to actually be able to purchase those weapons,” Tietjen said. “Our concern is the the definition of what they’re considering an assault weapon and what they’re not considering assault weapon. And because the way firearms are loaded, the magazine capacities, all those things that are in question could alter weapons that we use for other purposes like hunting, firearms collecting, or even just sporting. So, for people that do target practice and things like that. So, just a little concerning as to what their definition of assault weapon is and where they plan to take that.”

Tietjen says he’s not sure the proposed changes are targeting the right population of gun owners.

“Whether it’s for collecting purposes for hunting, or just self defense, we are law abiding people. And we’re just afraid that these laws that they’re trying to do are lashing out to people that want to respect the law and respect the government and don’t want to get in any trouble. The people that normally do that, and don’t care, let’s say criminals, things like that, they’re going to do it anyway, doesn’t matter what you try to reform, those problems are still going to occur, unfortunately,” Tietjen said.

Representative Deb Butler released a statement saying:

“Sensible gun owners agree that universal background checks, safe storage requirements, and emergency protective orders will help save our children. Any lawmaker who stands in the way of these common sense measures does not represent the people. They worry more about staying in power. The people have the power when they show up for what matters.”

Tietjen says there is one change that should happen sooner rather than later, before another tragedy happens.

“Definitely think the inspection process needs to be very thorough. We’ve seen time and time again in history that outbreaks of violence with firearms, unfortunately, they come to find that these are people that you know, the FBI or other law enforcement agencies have already struck a chord with them, if you will. And they’re concerned that oh, we already kind of had an idea or premonition that this may occur, this person had that certain temperament or, or some outbursts, whether it be you know, already with law enforcement or whatnot. So I definitely think there’s some more scrutiny that needs to come down to, you know vetting the process of allowing people to get a firearm, I definitely think that would would help for sure.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.