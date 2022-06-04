First Alert Forecast: tropics brew, showers and storms possible locally

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this Saturday! This cold front has certainly delivered in terms of widespread showers and storms. In fact, Wilmington set a new record daily maximum rainfall at a wopping 2.92 inches. We did not had any reports of severe weather but storms were lightning rich, produced gusty winds, and generated several rounds of torrential downpours. Despite the cooling showers, highs soared well into the 90s.

The weekend will feature non-zero odds for isolated showers and storms with breezy and cooler 80s as the headline, ahead of a return to the 90s the middle of next week.

Your First Alert Weather Team is monitoring Potential Tropical Cyclone One, which is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Alex soon. While major rain & storm impacts are not likely, be cautious in the water, as the storm will agitate the coastal waters with heavy surf and rip currents. Make sure to pay attention to all of the storm preparation content on wect.com/hurricane in any case.

