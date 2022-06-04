Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: rejoicing for recent rain, tropical system to buzz by

Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. morning, June 4, 2022
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Decent rain is a big deal in a drought, and Friday’s cold front delivered! Across the Cape Fear Region, tallies ranged from near 0.5 inches to up to around 4.5 inches along the Pender / Onslow county line near Surf City and Holly Ridge. Wilmington Airport officially banked 2.92 inches of rainfall - good enough for a new daily rainfall record for June 3. When coupled with the water from a rogue Thursday thunderstorm, Friday’s rain swelled the Port City’s monthly tally to a very impressive 3.49 inches - more than three times what fell during the entire month of May!

As the aforementioned front lingers about and a weak tropical system - possibly garnering the first 2022 name of Alex - passes to the south, your First Alert Forecast features a continued chance for a passing shower into Sunday. Any such rain cells would likely travel east to west, owing to the circulation of the tropical system. Beachgoers: please note that the risk of rip currents may be elevated for a couple of days starting Sunday, so keep it safe in the 78-degree surf and “When in doubt, don’t go out!” Breezy east-northeast winds and high temperatures from the upper 70s to middle 80s round-out your Sunday forecast.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Increase your knowledge of Cape Fear hurricanes and prepare for storm season at wect.com/hurricane.

