First Alert Forecast: rejoicing for recent rain, tropical system to buzz by

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Decent rain is a big deal in a drought, and Friday’s cold front delivered! Across the Cape Fear Region, tallies ranged from near 0.5 inches to up to around 4.5 inches along the Pender / Onslow county line near Surf City and Holly Ridge. Wilmington Airport officially banked 2.92 inches of rainfall - good enough for a new daily rainfall record for June 3. When coupled with the water from a rogue Thursday thunderstorm, Friday’s rain swelled the Port City’s monthly tally to a very impressive 3.49 inches - more than three times what fell during the entire month of May!

Finishing your weekend at the beach? Expect clouds, limited sun and showers, and northeast winds Sunday. As what'll likely be a tropical storm named Alex passes well offshore, expect wave heights and the longshore / rip current risk to tick up. Keep it safe in the 78-degree surf! pic.twitter.com/48dMN6Lwid — Gannon Medwick (@medwick) June 4, 2022

As the aforementioned front lingers about and a weak tropical system - possibly garnering the first 2022 name of Alex - passes to the south, your First Alert Forecast features a continued chance for a passing shower into Sunday. Any such rain cells would likely travel east to west, owing to the circulation of the tropical system. Beachgoers: please note that the risk of rip currents may be elevated for a couple of days starting Sunday, so keep it safe in the 78-degree surf and “When in doubt, don’t go out!” Breezy east-northeast winds and high temperatures from the upper 70s to middle 80s round-out your Sunday forecast.

