Crews searching for missing boater in Lake Waccamaw

Officials stress the importance of water safety, life jackets after drowning incident
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - Crews are currently searching for a missing man in Lake Waccamaw. Multiple agencies are involved in the search.

According to NC State Park Officials, a 33-year-old male is missing after he jumped into the water to retrieve a 9-year-old boy floating away on a tube.

The man has not resurfaced. They say he was not wearing a life jacket when he jumped into the water.

This is a developing story and we will keep you updated as we learn more.

