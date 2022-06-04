Crews searching for missing boater in Lake Waccamaw

LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - Crews are currently searching for a missing man in Lake Waccamaw. Multiple agencies are involved in the search.

According to NC State Park Officials, a 33-year-old male is missing after he jumped into the water to retrieve a 9-year-old boy floating away on a tube.

The man has not resurfaced. They say he was not wearing a life jacket when he jumped into the water.

This is a developing story and we will keep you updated as we learn more.

